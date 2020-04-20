New UA research project uses texts to collect COVID-19 data across Arizona

University of Arizona researchers are launching a two-way texting system to collect more information about COVID-19 in the county and eventually throughout the state.

Researchers from the UA Health Sciences and the Data Science Institute will collect weekly data about the wellness of people in a household and will connect people in need with community resources, the University of Arizona Health Sciences said Monday in a news release.

Through AZCOVIDTXT, people can report the health and wellness condition in their household by completing short surveys on their cell phone.

That data will provide local and state authorities with a more detailed picture of the pandemic and its impact, said Nirav Merchant, director of the UA's Data Science Institute.

The data can be found on the project’s website — azcovidtxt.org — and will help health officials assess the spread of COVID-19 across Arizona communities, including determining when COVID-19 is no longer a threat, according to the website.

The participants will be anonymous. The system will not collect personally identifiable information and will not attempt to locate or track participants, said project leader Kacey Ernst, associate professor and infectious disease epidemiologist at the UA’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“In addition to health questions, users will be asked about access to food, medicine, sanitary and other essential supplies, and about stress and anxiety levels,” Ernst said in a news release. Participants may get follow-up messages referring them to area food banks, counseling or other services.