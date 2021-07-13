New University of Arizona study could improve treatment for Type 2 diabetes

A University of Arizona study on Type 2 diabetes could completely alter the way the disease is treated by fighting it a different way.

While nearly every treatment addresses the complications caused by Type 2 diabetes, namely the dangerously high levels of glucose in the bloodstream, these scientists’ findings indicate the disease could be fought at its source: the way the liver communicates with the rest of the body.

Benjamin Renquist, an associate professor at the UA and principal investigator for this study, said he essentially stumbled upon the discovery by accident while conducting a study to determine a correlation between hunger and fat buildup in the liver.

“That’s kind of science all the time,” Renquist said. “It’s very rarely a straight road, so you just have to be willing to take the turn when you find it.”

The key to these new findings is a neurotransmitter — a signal in the body that sends information to the brain — produced in the liver and known as GABA, short for gamma aminobutyric acid.

“We know there’s a nerve that runs from the liver to the brain,” Renquist said. “And we showed that if we cut that nerve, we improved insulin sensitivity in obese mice.”