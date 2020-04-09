New website connects Tucson job-seekers with job openings

A job matching website is now available to Pima County residents, the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce said.

The website — Now Hiring #C19AZ —connects job seekers with employment opprotunities through skills-based matching technology, bringing a statewide workforce connection system to Tucson-area residents looking for a job.

The website will be especially helpful after the Department of Labor said unemployment insurance claims jumped from 211,000 to 6.6 million in March due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber said in a news release.

The Pima County website will prioritize placing low- to mid-skilled workers into high demand positions, the chamber said.

Job seekers can visit c19az.com to find job opportunities.

Chamber member employers with immediate job openings can contact Michael Guymon, the chamber's vice president, at mguymon@tucsonchamber.org.

