Newcomer for Tucson City Council far outraises all other candidates in races

Hundreds of thousands of dollars poured into Tucson’s general election this year, according to the latest filings that show contributions as of Oct. 16.

Most of the money came from individuals, PACs and public matching dollars provided by the city through a program that seeks to “level the playing field” for political fundraising.

Prominent figures like former Tucson Mayor Johnathan Rothschild were among this year’s contributors, and multiple candidates received thousands of dollars from donors involved in the real estate and construction industries.

Candidates experienced disparate campaign funding totals. Kevin Dahl, a Democrat, raised thousands more than any other candidate this year and he outraised his Ward 3 opponents by tens-of-thousands of dollars.

Of the candidates, only Alan Harwell Jr. didn’t file his latest campaign finance report on time, according to Ana Marrufo, a management assistant with the city clerk’s office. Two PACs supporting different ballot items also filed their reports after the due date, which can result in nominal penalty fees for each late day.