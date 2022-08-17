'Nightfall' returning to haunt Old Tucson after 2-year closure

After closing in 2020 due to the pandemic, "Nightfall" will return to haunt Old Tucson, offering a “more immersive, theatrical experience,” the sites new operators said Wednesday.

The Halloween event will begin Oct. 6 and run Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 30.

The event will now feature a detailed storyline. Old Tucson officials said the new experience will encourage guests to talk with the cast, piece together clues and solve the “terrifying mystery” of the small western town, an Old Tucson news release said.

Timed entry booking is now required for Nightfall in order to provide a better experience and manage the number of guests in the park, the news release said. Tickets can be booked beginning Sept. 1 at the website, nightfallaz.com.

The timed entries begin at 5:30 p.m. each night and guests are allowed to enter the park, 201 S. Kinney Road, until 10 p.m. Guest can explore the various haunts, attractions and dining options until the park closes at 11:30 p.m.

Standard pricing for Nightfall is $35 for adults, $30 for children between the ages 5 and 11; children 4 years old and younger will be free. Parking will be $5 per vehicle.

Pricing for the more popular dates vary from the standard pricing. If you attend Nightfall on Oct. 8, 15, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30, tickets will cost $45 for adults, $40 for children and free for children 4 and younger.

Old Tucson, the setting of more than 400 feature films and TV shows, closed in August 2020 after the pandemic halted the crowd-based events that drew visitors to the historic location.

Pima County took over control of the 180 acres of land leased to former operator Old Tucson Co. when it announced it would be terminating its 25-year lease due to financial troubles onset by the pandemic. The company had leased the property since 1973.

In April, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a contract with American Heritage Railways to take over operations at Old Tucson.

Company officials told supervisors at the time it would bring back the annual Nightfall event along with other events and film productions.

American Heritage Railways calls itself a “heritage tourism company based on the preservation of railroad history.” The company has specialized in operating historic railroad equipment for more than 25 years and is a top-five licensor for live-themed events with Warner Bros and owns three tourist railroads, a scenic bus company and a historic frontier hotel.

Frightening images of Nightfall at Old Tucson Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween Nightfall, Old Tucson, Halloween