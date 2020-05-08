No more 'coronacuts' as Tucson's barber shops, salons get back to work

Many Tucson barbers and stylists are now back behind the chair, this time wearing face masks and with new procedures to keep clients and themselves healthy and protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

If you’re headed to the salon to finally have your roots touched up or to the barber to fix that DIY “coronacut,” you can expect lots more hand- washing or glove-wearing, waiting in your car for your appointment time, leaving guests at home and having your temperature checked, just a few of the new policies local businesses have put in place.

“Safety is very, very important to me. I’m taking this thing very seriously,” says Dustin Eckhoff, who has been a barber for more than 15 years and helps manage CDO Barbershop, which reopened Friday. “My wife is a nurse and she’s kind of been furloughed right now because the hospital is slow, but she works with lots of nurses who are on the COVID unit and so this thing is very serious in my opinion, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday that salons and barbershops could get back to work on Friday, offering services as long as they “establish and implement protocols and best practices for businesses to address COVID-19,” according to an executive order.

Those best practices include face masks for employees and customers, only taking appointments and following other protocols from state and federal agencies like the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.