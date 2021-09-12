Nonprofit's program honored by state for its work to change lives with affordable housing

Rebekah Quiroz was going through a breakup five years ago.

She ended up a single mother of two young boys. They lived off her sole income.

Quiroz and her sons were on the verge of homelessness, but her parents stepped in and offered their help and home.

Now, Quiroz and her boys have a three-bedroom, two-bath home of their own that she is renting on Tucson's south side, off South Park Avenue, south of East Irvington Road. They moved into the home in 2018, and her sons were then 5 and 3.

"I am back on my feet again after an extremely difficult life-changing situation. It was hell," said Quiroz, who did everything to stay afloat with multiple jobs to pay the bills and had understanding bosses who allowed her to have a flexible work schedule so she could care for her sons.

"I am a survivor," said Quiroz, describing herself as a "strong, independent, motivated mother who was given a second chance at life because of La Frontera and their outreach programs." La Frontera Arizona is a nonprofit organization that addresses issues including affordable housing, behavioral health, employment and crisis intervention.