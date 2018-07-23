Adult Loss Of Hearing Association
Mission: Provide a support system for individuals with acquired deafness and/or hearing loss and their families, ensuring their participation in the mainstream of life.
Wish List: New and updated products for our demo room (Williams Sound new release of a Personal FM System); pro bono marketing person; part-time pro bono grant writer; new or refurbished chairs for meeting/class room; new microphones for meeting room; new carpeting for the demonstration room; color printer; a good video camera, acoustical tiles on walls; and cash donations.
Address: 4001 E. Fort Lowell Road; Tucson, AZ 85712; 795-9887; www.ALOHAaz.org
Ferret Friends Inc.
Mission: To rescue and shelter pet ferrets, restore sick ferrets to health, educate owners, adopt to qualified “ferrants”.
Wish List: Walmart gift cards for litter; Viva Choose-a-Size paper towels; donations for costs of veterinary care and food; donations for vet may be sent to Strickland Veterinary Clinic, 2954 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716.
Address: 917 N Solar Place, Vail AZ 85641; 762-5568; www.ferretfriendsaz.com
Teen Challenge of Arizona Inc.
Mission: Provide youth, adults and families with an effective Christian faith-based solution to life-controlling problems
Wish List: Three commercial kitchen sinks; double oven; front loading washer-dryer; large capacity microwave; large flat screen television; paper towels; toilet paper; window air conditioning units
Address: 8464 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704; 1-800-346-7859; www.TCAZ.org