Wish list Ferret Friends
Ben Kirkby / for the Arizona Daily Star
Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program

Mission: Providing east Tucson senior citizens with services that enable them to remain in their homes and live independently, safely and with dignity.

Wish list: Volunteer drivers, financial donations, grant writer, gift cards for gas for our volunteers, office supplies, stamps, printing services.

Address: 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 248-0300; www.tucsonenvp.com

Ferret Friends Inc.

Mission: To rescue and shelter pet ferrets, restore sick ferrets to health, educate owners, adopt to qualified “ferrants.”

Wish list: Walmart gift cards for litter, Viva Choose-a-Size paper towels, donations for costs of veterinary care and food. Donations for vet may be sent to Strickland Veterinary Clinic, 2954 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson 85716.

Address: 917 N. Solar Place, Vail, AZ 85641; 762-5568; www.ferretfriendsaz.com

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

Mission: To protect and support children through a coordinated response that includes intervention, assessment and prevention.

Wish list: Case of copy paper, Xerox Black Toner Cartridge (106R02759), paper towels, plastic forks and spoons.

Address: 2329 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713; 724-6600; www.sacacenter.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles