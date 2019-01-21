Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
Mission: Providing east Tucson senior citizens with services that enable them to remain in their homes and live independently, safely and with dignity.
Wish list: Volunteer drivers, financial donations, grant writer, gift cards for gas for our volunteers, office supplies, stamps, printing services.
Address: 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 248-0300; www.tucsonenvp.com
Ferret Friends Inc.
Mission: To rescue and shelter pet ferrets, restore sick ferrets to health, educate owners, adopt to qualified “ferrants.”
Wish list: Walmart gift cards for litter, Viva Choose-a-Size paper towels, donations for costs of veterinary care and food. Donations for vet may be sent to Strickland Veterinary Clinic, 2954 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson 85716.
Address: 917 N. Solar Place, Vail, AZ 85641; 762-5568; www.ferretfriendsaz.com
Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
Mission: To protect and support children through a coordinated response that includes intervention, assessment and prevention.
Wish list: Case of copy paper, Xerox Black Toner Cartridge (106R02759), paper towels, plastic forks and spoons.
Address: 2329 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713; 724-6600; www.sacacenter.org