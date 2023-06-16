A wildfire broke out north of Sonoita Friday afternoon, causing both directions of Arizona 83 to close.

The Oak Wildfire started about 1 p.m. It is located within the Coronado National Forest.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had grown to about 400 acres, a post from the Coronado National Forest said.

Air attack is on scene, but helicopters are unable to fly due to high winds.

Incident commanders and firefighters are assessing the values at risk since the winds are pushing the fire north and east, the post said.

There is currently no threat to Green Valley or Sahuarita, the Green Valley Fire District said in a Twitter post.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Due to the fire, State Route 83 is closed between Santa Rita Road and East Sahuarita Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. There is currently no estimated time to reopen the highway.

For more information on highway closures and updates on closures, visit ADOT’s website, https://az511.gov/, or their Twitter account.