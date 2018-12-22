The four people killed in as six-car crash Friday on Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson Friday have been identified.
David Gonzales, 44, of Tucson, was driving a pick-up truck in the eastbound lanes about 12:14 p.m. when he crossed the median, striking an SUV driving in the westbound lanes head-on, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
DPS had been trying to locate a reckless driver minutes before the crash. Gonzales is believed to have been the driver the DPS was searching for, officials said.
A semitruck then crashed into the two vehicles, causing a chain reaction wreck that closed the interstate for hours, DPS said.
The SUV driver was identified as Richard Davis, 58, of Riverside, Calif.
Two passengers were also killed in the crash. Lynn Davis, 60, the driver's wife and Ellen Bennett, 57, of Tucson.
No further details were released Saturday morning.