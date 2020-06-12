One week in, Bighorn Fire continues to rage near Tucson; residents on alert

When Jonathan and Rocio Kary got word to evacuate their Catalina Foothills home Thursday, they told their kids, ages 16 and 19, to each fill a suitcase and pile into the car with the cat, two large hounds and a 6-month-old teacup Chihuahua.

“I just basically told the kids, ‘Hey, pack enough clothes for three or four days and bring your laptop, and leave the rest because it’s not worth your life, and hopefully the house will be intact when we get back,’” Jonathan Kary said. “We can replace everything, but we can’t replace people.”

As they fled the Bighorn Fire — which has burned more than 7,000 acres north of Tucson — they wanted to help some of their elderly neighbors who were also evacuating, but people were hesitant to ask for help because of worries around contracting COVID-19.

The Karys took their pets, except the Chihuahua, to the Pima Animal Care Center, which is temporarily housing evacuees’ pets. Then they headed to Hotel McCoy, which is offering 50% off room rates for displaced residents.

The family returned home Friday, saying the smoke had died down near their house, but they may have to leave again in a hurry.

The evacuation order was lifted Friday around 5 p.m. but the affected area was placed in the “set” mode, a designation where residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Upon lifting the order, authorities warned that emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.