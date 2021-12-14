Overcrowded Banner hospitals in Arizona curtail surgeries

It's not just a question of having beds, both in the intensive-care units as well as for standard care, but a problem of not having enough staff to provide the necessary medical care, Bessel said.

"We are more stretched now than we have been since the start of the pandemic,'' she said. Many "core team members'' decided to retire, seek another position within the hospitals that does not involve face-to-face health care, or to get out of the profession entirely, she said.

That's due to "prior surges and the enormous physical and mental impact the pandemic has had on them,'' Bessel said.

There is a significant difference, though, in what is causing the current overcrowding problem at hospitals.

In January, when more than 90% of intensive-care beds were occupied, COVID patients accounted for about two-thirds. Now, by contrast, those with COVID take up about 40% of all ICU beds.

But Bessel said the balance of patients is still a direct result of the pandemic.

"We know that individuals throughout the pandemic have, very unfortunately, because of the scenario that we have been experiencing, (been) delaying care,'' she said.