Pandemic forces Arizona schools to close for remainder of academic year, move to online teaching

School is over for the rest of the year, at least in the traditional sense.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Kathy Hoffman, the state superintendent of public instruction, announced Monday that due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, there was no reasonable way to have schools reopen safely this spring.

Despite the campus closures, schools are expected to continue offering remote learning opportunities in compliance with plans approved earlier this month by state lawmakers, Hoffman said. School districts have been carrying out that mandate through online instruction and providing paper packets to students as needed.

But Hoffman conceded that this will not make up for actually having the state’s 1.1 million public school students in classrooms.

Hoffman also said the state Board of Education will meet Tuesday to figure out exactly what happens next. That includes everything from the A through F grades given to schools to graduation and promotion requirements.

What it also will include, she said, is how students document what they have learned remotely.

Hoffman said, though, she is under no illusion that all students have the same chance to learn, citing in particular the shortage of laptop computers and even remote “hot spots” — devices to link computers to the internet — for students to be able to connect online.

In some ways, the decision to keep school doors shut is not a surprise. In fact, Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, crafted legislation in anticipation.

That measure suspends state laws that require there be a certain number of school days and instructional hours. It also canceled the annual statewide achievement tests.