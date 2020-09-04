Parents in Marana want to skip hybrid, move to traditional learning

“Open our schools” and “parents need choices” were just a few of the sign slogans at the protest outside the empty Marana Unified School District offices on Thursday evening.

On Sept. 3, nearly 100 adults and children called for schools to open for traditional classes, the same day the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that Pima County had reached the benchmarks to offer a hybrid model of learning, combining a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.

“This cannot be a long term solution,” said Amy Millett, who started the newly-formed group, Parents Need Choices Pima County, and helped organize the protest. “We need to start getting kids back in the classroom.”

Millett started the group after several friends reached out to her about emotional and mental-health struggles their kids are having.

A stay-at-home mother of five, Millett says remote learning for the first two weeks of this school year were really rough for her four school-age children, who all attend Marana Unified schools. But her kids are resilient and getting by, she said. She’s protesting to be a voice for the parents whose kids are suffering from depression or who have special needs that make remote learning more difficult.

Many of the parents at the protest said their kids are struggling with anxiety or depression and that they miss school and don’t like remote learning.

Millett says there should be options for teachers who don’t feel safe to continue remote learning, but she thinks a lot of teachers are ready to get back into the classroom.