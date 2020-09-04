Parents in Marana want to skip hybrid, move to traditional learning

“Open our schools” and “parents need choices” were just a few of the sign slogans at the protest outside the empty Marana Unified School District offices on Thursday evening.
On Sept. 3, nearly 100 adults and children called for schools to open for traditional classes, the same day the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that Pima County had reached the benchmarks to offer a hybrid model of learning, combining a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.
“This cannot be a long term solution,” said Amy Millett, who started the newly-formed group, Parents Need Choices Pima County, and helped organize the protest. “We need to start getting kids back in the classroom.”
Millett started the group after several friends reached out to her about emotional and mental-health struggles their kids are having.
A stay-at-home mother of five, Millett says remote learning for the first two weeks of this school year were really rough for her four school-age children, who all attend Marana Unified schools. But her kids are resilient and getting by, she said. She’s protesting to be a voice for the parents whose kids are suffering from depression or who have special needs that make remote learning more difficult.
Many of the parents at the protest said their kids are struggling with anxiety or depression and that they miss school and don’t like remote learning.
Millett says there should be options for teachers who don’t feel safe to continue remote learning, but she thinks a lot of teachers are ready to get back into the classroom.
“The teachers that we have worked with have bent over backwards for our children,” she said. “They have done everything in their power to reach our children through the screen, but unfortunately, many children are being lost.”
Marana, like all Tucson’s major school districts, is offering in-person services for at-risk children and those who need a place to go during the day as required by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order. These services amount to small numbers of children doing school online while being supervised by a monitor in a classroom.
For these parents, that’s not enough. They want in-person learning, with a teacher in the classroom, but the county health department says the region isn't ready.
READY TO GET BACK TO NORMAL
While the state says Pima County is ready for hybrid instruction, which could include kids coming to school two days a week and doing remote learning from home the rest of the time, many of the parents protesting Thursday evening said while that would be better than nothing, they want their kids in school every day.
However, the state recommends that counties reach an even higher standard that has yet to be achieved locally to reopen fully for traditional in-person learning.
Parents Need Choices Pima County started a petition that has gained nearly 700 signatures in the last week, calling for the benchmarks to be adjusted and for kids to immediately return to in-person learning.
The group is also forming plans to take their protest directly to Pima County, which has its own set of metrics that go beyond the state's expectations.
Millett says the county’s metrics have tied the hands of the Marana schools superintendent. While she feels loyal to public schools, she may look for other options if her kids can’t get back into the classroom with a teacher soon.
“As parents, we started to say, how can we make our voices heard?” Millett said. “This was one way that we decided that we could come out and tell Pima County that not everything is OK. We are struggling, and we are just surviving, and we are ready to get back in the classroom.”
CONFLICTING GOALS CAUSE CONFUSION
The state’s benchmarks include fewer than 10% of hospital visits being for COVID-like symptoms, fewer than 7% of tests conducted coming back positive in the past two weeks, and either a two-week decline in the number of cases or a case rate of fewer than 100 for every 100,000 residents.
The state, however, also urges school leaders to consult with local health departments as the best source of information on local coronavirus conditions.
Pima County has the same three benchmarks as the state, with an additional six, two of which are still in red and have to do with testing and contact tracing capabilities.
Those benchmarks continue to be concerning, said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco García in a letter to local school leaders.
Christy Bateman, a stay-at-home mother of five, says she doesn’t understand why the county says the benchmarks haven’t been met when the state says they have. She also feels that the risks of not being in school are greater than the risks of COVID-19.
Many of the protesters say that the county’s benchmarks are unreasonable and don’t account for the mental health and wellbeing of children.
Bateman says distance learning has been really hard on her four school-age kids.
“They're straight-A students. They’re in the gifted class, and I’ve had all of them say at some point that they hate school now, and those are things I've never heard them say before,” she says. “My husband has a job where he can work, and I can stay home and help my four kids. It's really hard on me, but I can do it. But I’ve just have seen too many moms that that's not their reality.”
Rebecca LaBounty, a single mother of five, has one high schooler in the Marana district and three younger children who have returned to in-person learning at Legacy Traditional, a charter school that welcomed back about 60% of it’s student body on Aug. 24.
LaBounty says distance learning has been hard and has put a lot of pressure on her older kids to help out more. But now, her three who are at the charter school are “back to normal,” she says.
“They’re learning, and they’re happy,” she said. “My high schooler is still struggling. She's getting decent grades, but she’s not learning anything.”
LaBounty is fine with whatever safety precautions the schools take, but she doesn’t think anything above regular safety precautions is necessary.
“Whatever it takes to get them back to school,” she says. “I’m happy that they’re going to wash their hands extra — that’s always a good thing. I'm not worried about them wearing masks. But I'm fine with it. We’ll play along.”
