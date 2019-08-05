Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested a well-known pedophilia conspiracist Monday morning on charges related to stealing and damaging water tanks belonging to a humanitarian group.
Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer faces two felony counts of third-degree burglary as well as misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage.
Meyer is the same man who last summer ignited a fast-burning conspiracy theory that he had discovered a homeless camp for pedophiles on the southwest side, near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road.
Meyer announced his alleged discovery in May 2018 on property belonging to Cemex, but Tucson police investigated afterward and decided it was not a pedophile camp. After that, he became connected to the QAnon conspiracy campaign, which alleges a global conspiracy of sex traffickers, and patrolled the deserts around Marana and later Three Points, often broadcasting his desert walks via Facebook Live.
He also started the Veterans on Patrol homeless camp near Tucson’s Santa Rita Park, which has since been shut down by city officials.
Various times in the last year, Meyer has videotaped himself emptying water from barrels left out by Humane Borders, accusing them of being part of a cross-border child-sex-trafficking conspiracy.
In more recent weeks, he has shown himself damaging or taking blue Humane Borders water tanks. Those incidents are what prompted this latest arrest, said Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.
On July 12, deputies responded to a call about Meyer removing a water station from private property at a Three Points-area home, Allerton said.
They began an investigation and obtained warrants for his arrest as a result of several similar incidents shown on video.
On Monday morning, Meyer went on Facebook Live and showed himself walking outside the fence of Robles Elementary School in Three Points, discussing smuggling routes and garbage in the desert.
Representatives of the Altar Valley school district called 911, superintendent David Dumon said, and responding deputies arrested Meyer on the new warrants.
Meyer is already on probation, having been arrested several times during the last year and once being accused of felony trespassing for an incident in which he and a group of others went into a vacant ranch house and videotaped themselves as they decided it had been used for child sex trafficking.