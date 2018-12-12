If you go

SIXTIETH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

• What: A celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club and its founder, Pete Cowgill

• When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. The celebration will follow the club's monthly program presentation by guest speaker Dr. John Klein.

• Where: Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation Conference Center, 3182 N. Swan Road

• Cost: Free

• The public is welcome.