Pima Community College offers webinars to help students cope with anxiety during pandemic

Pima Community College is offering webinars to help students cope with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college's Teaching and Learning Center has offered a series of live webinars and will continue to offer them through the summer and fall where participants learn about mental health and how to cope with stress and anxiety during the pandemic. One webinar — How to Recognize and Mitigate Stress & Traumatic Experience — was recorded and can be found at tucne.ws/1f0p.

The webinars help students recognize traumatic experiences and learn to be resilient as they "mitigate the impact of stress on their well-being," Mays Imad, professor in the Department of Life and Physical Science and Coordinator of the Teaching and Learning Center, said in a news release.

Imad offers the sessions to students as they navigate the challenges of attending college and try to carry on normal activities during the pandemic.

“Many students may not have the knowledge to recognize that the anxiety they are having or the lack of motivation they might be experiencing are symptoms of stress and trauma," Imad said. "When we understand what is happening with our physiology in response to trauma, we can be more compassionate with ourselves and less self-judgmental when we don't complete an assignment for example. We understand that we are coping. We can then begin to self-regulate and that will help us learn and thrive."

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

