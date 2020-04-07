Pima County Board of Supervisors names replacement for late Richard Elías

The board also voted to name Supervisor Ramon Valadez as the new chair of the board, a title which Elías also held.

In addition to their tribute, the supervisors also passed a proclamation dedicating the month of April 2020 to the memory of Elías, asking departments to create an appropriate memorial for reflection.

“We will miss our brother Richard,” Valadez said through tears. “Like all brothers, sometimes you love them a lot more than you like them, and Richard was no exception to that rule. He had a gift for driving each of us individually nuts. … If we remember anything, let’s remember the moments of levity, the moments of laughter, the moments he drove us crazy and then made us laugh again.”

Elías, who died in his home of a presumed heart attack, represented the county’s District 5 — which encompasses much of midtown Tucson and the south side — since February 2002. He won reelection in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, and filed papers to run for another four-year term the week before he died.

“He and I were on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but he truly believed in his causes and cared about this community,” said Republican Supervisor Ally Miller. “He will be very missed.”