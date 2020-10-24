Pima County braces for rise in COVID-19 cases as Arizona continues to see increase

New COVID-19 cases continue on an upward trend in Arizona.

While the increase concerns public-health experts, the number of cases still hasn’t rivaled the statewide peak of nearly 28,000 cases in the first week of July.

More recently, the number of cases increased by 20% to 5,771, while the number of tests conducted statewide remained flat from Oct. 4-10 to Oct.11-17, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

Lags in COVID-19 test reporting have been minimal in recent weeks. It normally takes up to seven days to report results, according to ADHS, although it has taken ever longer in the past.

The pandemic could get worse in a short amount of time, experts warn. It happened only a few months ago.

“Given the possibility of exponential growth, current conditions could deteriorate rapidly,” Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health, wrote in a report he published last week.

He pointed out that total new cases increased around 480% in four weeks, starting from the last week in May. And the case count from Oct.11-17 is higher than it was in the last week of May.

Gerald said that leads him to worry about the potential for overwhelming hospital capacity. As cases have increased statewide, so have COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“While adequate excess capacity remains, the safety margin is eroding,” Gerald wrote in his report. “If current trends continue, Arizona is on track to experience a major resurgence during the Thanksgiving/Christmas/ New Year holiday season.”