Pima County expands vaccine eligibility but not as much as the state

“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Gov. (Doug) Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rate for 55 and up, which is at 42%, as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health director.

“We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the state’s recommendations within the next six weeks,” she said.

Currently, most appointments set for the county-supported vaccination sites will be for mid- to late April.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Twitter Wednesday that all online appointments newly available at state-run sites, for both Tucson and Phoenix points of distribution, were taken within 20 minutes.

As of March 23, more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County and 200,000 people here have been fully vaccinated. The county has surpassed its goal of administering 300,000 doses by the end of March.

“The question we have been asking since the beginning,” Garcia said Wednesday, “is how do we make the vaccine available to people who have chronic conditions, how do we make it available to people who have disabilities? When do they get to have a bite of the apple?”

