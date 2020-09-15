Pima County Health Department: Coronavirus makes trick-or-treating too scary

Forget about trick-or-treating door to door this year.

And keep the monster bash small.

The Pima County Health Department says the pandemic is making traditional Halloween celebrations too risky this year.

Health officials are recommending alternative ways to celebrate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Avoid activities like trick-or-treating, haunted houses, festivals and Halloween parties and gatherings that mix members of different households, the Health Department said Tuesday.

“Take precautions”

“Trunk-or-treat” events, where children go car to car instead of home to home for candy, are also dangerous because it’s hard to avoid crowding in those instances, the department said in a news release.

“Even in masks, which could fit right in with a costume, celebrants face risks unless they take precautions,” the department said.

The Health Department is suggesting people have online parties for activities like pumpkin carving or costume contests.

Drive-thru events where people dress up, decorate their vehicles or drive through areas to look at Halloween decorations while staying in their vehicle would also be safe alternatives.

Trick or treating while staying in a vehicle and where the organizer giving treat bags has appropriate personal protective equipment would also mitigate the spread of the virus, the department said.

“The entire 2020 holiday season will look different this year,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Health Department, said in the news release.