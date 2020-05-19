Pima County judge confirmed by US Senate to the federal bench

A Pima County judge is moving up in the legal world to join the federal bench.

Superior Court Judge Scott H. Rash has been confirmed to serve as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, the court announced in a news release Tuesday.

The U.S. Senate approved the appointment by a vote of 74-20.

Rash, nominated last year to his new post by President Donald Trump, comes to the job with a decade of experience hearing civil, criminal and family law cases in Pima County Superior Court. Before that, he spent a decade or so in private practice, and also served as an assistant Arizona attorney general in Tucson for several years.

Earlier this year, the Daily Caller, a website co-founded by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, ran an article that quoted several women who claimed Rash was biased against them when they appeared in his family courtroom in Tucson.

But his federal appointment drew bipartisan praise from Arizona’s two U.S. senators, both of them women.