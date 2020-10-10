Pima County makes inroads against COVID-19, but health official warns against complacency

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County has fallen in recent weeks from a high in mid-September.

New cases per 100,000 people dropped below 100, from about 117 to 57 from Sept. 13-19 to Sept. 20-26.

The weekly totals fell from 1,219 to 598 countywide, which is a 51% decrease, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date as of Friday.

The rate of cases per 100,000 people is a key metric the county uses to determining how rapidly the virus is spreading in the community. More than 100 cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks raises a red flag.

New cases will likely stay below this benchmark for another week. So far, they totaled 508 from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, a rate of about 47 cases per 100,000 people, however the county wants to eventually see less than 10.

It takes up to seven days for COVID-19 test results to trickle in, according to ADHS, although sometimes it takes longer.

“Things aren’t too bad,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “Our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. Case counts are kind of low. It’s this very weird place where complacency is our biggest enemy right now. While we’re doing well in the moment, we’re not that far away from being back in some of those situations that we faced back in June.”

Tracing the UA outbreak

The spike in cases in September was largely contained to areas in and around the UA campus.