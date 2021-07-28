Pima County offers expungement clinic for low-level marijuana convictions

The big difference between this clinic and others, though, is it will be closed to media and anyone not part of PCAO and Ward 1 staff.

That’s to protect the privacy of anyone looking to apply for expungement, due to the stigma that already surrounds marijuana-related charges and convictions, and to prevent a further record for people who may have already faced hardship because of their criminal record, Watson said.

“It just makes sense that people who want their records expunged don't want a separate media record created of their conviction,” he said.

Santa Cruz alluded to how a marijuana charge or conviction can hit Black, Indigenous and other people of color and their communities the hardest.

"A criminal record is a burden ... that makes it harder to find work, harder to find housing, and impossible to receive financial aid for college," Santa Cruz's statement said.

Anyone looking to attend should be sure to bring related paperwork and court documents or arrest records with them, Watson said. It also helps to make sure the case is in Pima County, and not somewhere else. Expungement petitions can be filed only in the prosecuting jurisdiction.