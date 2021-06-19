Pima County officials offer residents prizes, lottery tickets to get vaccinated

The results of the Nupoint Marketing survey showed two main reasons unvaccinated respondents don’t want to take the vaccine: They don’t think it’s safe and don’t want to experience the side effects.

Other common reasons included: They don’t think COVID-19 is a threat to their health, they don’t think vaccines are effective and they don’t like being told what to do by the government.

They survey had some limitations, Cullen said. For example, the survey’s sample size was small, with only about 900 people. And not many people from minority populations took it.

Cullen said the Health Department’s communication efforts have continually emphasized that the vaccine is safe, effective against the virus and that the side effects are manageable. It’s been more difficult, however, to get the message across of the true threat to those who go unvaccinated.

“It’s been difficult to figure out how we translate that into a communication strategy other than saying, ‘You’re really at risk right now,’” Cullen said. “Given that the incidents of the COVID virus variants in the county have increased, you’re now more at risk to get ill. We are seeing that vaccines protect you from the variants of concern.”