Pima County Republicans say HQ damaged hours after Capitol rioting

Pima County Republicans say someone smashed a hole in the front door of their Tucson headquarters hours after supporters of President Donald Trump rioted on Capitol Hill.
The vandalism occurred overnight at the storefront at 1740 E. Fort Lowell Road near North Campbell Avenue.
The damage to the glass portion of the door was reported to police and the incident is under investigation, said a Jan. 7 news release quoting Pima County Republican Party Chairman Shelley Kais.
“The disappointment and anger of failed leadership and destroyed trust from years of bickering and partisanship ploys bubbled up in a blinded rage which led to violence in our Capital. Last night the lawlessness arrived in Tucson as thugs vandalized the Pima County GOP Headquarters,” Kais said.
Kais also extended the local party’s sympathies to the family of Ashli Babbitt of San Diego, a Trump supporter who, according to authorities, was shot and killed by Capitol police while breaking into the building.
“We offer condolences to the family of Ashli Babbitt and those injured in the hallowed halls of our Republic. And today we ask prayers for our country, wisdom for our leaders, peace in our communities, and justice for our citizens,” the news release said.
Tucson police could not be immediately reached to confirm a report had been made on the vandalism.