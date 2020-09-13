Pima County residents, businesses will receive property tax bills this month

More than 450,000 Pima County residents and businesses will receive their 2020 property tax bills by the end of this month.

In June, the Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted the fiscal year 2021 budget and set the overall tax rate at $5.3524, a 4.5% decrease from the previous year. The total levy to be collected from property taxes is $486,725,027.

A levied property tax is a tax imposed on property owners, based on the value of their property and the local government’s needs. Pima County’s overall tax rate is comprised of the primary property tax, the Public Library District tax, the Flood Control District tax, and the debt service tax. Property owners are also taxed by other jurisdictions, like fire districts and school districts, based on where they live.

For a median assessed value home of $154,000, the combined county tax rate would result in about a $38 decrease in the county’s portion of a homeowner’s tax bill. This amount would vary based on the limited value of the home, which is determined by the County Assessor each year.