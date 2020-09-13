Pima County residents, businesses will receive property tax bills this month

More than 450,000 Pima County residents and businesses will receive their 2020 property tax bills by the end of this month.
In June, the Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted the fiscal year 2021 budget and set the overall tax rate at $5.3524, a 4.5% decrease from the previous year. The total levy to be collected from property taxes is $486,725,027.
A levied property tax is a tax imposed on property owners, based on the value of their property and the local government’s needs. Pima County’s overall tax rate is comprised of the primary property tax, the Public Library District tax, the Flood Control District tax, and the debt service tax. Property owners are also taxed by other jurisdictions, like fire districts and school districts, based on where they live.
For a median assessed value home of $154,000, the combined county tax rate would result in about a $38 decrease in the county’s portion of a homeowner’s tax bill. This amount would vary based on the limited value of the home, which is determined by the County Assessor each year.
In a news release Friday, the county said taxpayers should expect to see their property tax statements in three phases.
“On Sept. 10, coupon tax statements were mailed to approximately 250,000 property owners who pay their taxes directly. The information tax statements will be mailed by Sept. 16 to about 150,000 property owners whose mortgage services pay their property tax. The following week, roughly 50,000 personal property tax statements will be mailed.”
Taxpayers can also opt to receive their statements electronically through the eNoticesOnline service. Those who wish to receive the statement electronically in the future should follow the directions on their 2020 paper statement.
The county has a number of resources to help residents and business owners understand their property tax bill, including a property tax website where they can access current year tax levies and rates for each taxing district in Pima County, as well as prior year tax information. Taxpayers can also call 520-724-8650 or email pimatax@pima.gov for more information.
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
