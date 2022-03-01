Pima County schools weigh whether to lift mask mandates

The district will still apply certain masking and quarantine mandates for those who test positive for COVID-19, or for those who come in direct contact with an infected person.

Other county school districts are still deciding what to do.

Tucson Unified School District, as of Monday, was not changing its masking requirements. But governing board president Adelita Grijalva didn’t rule out the possibility of discussing that at the board’s March 8 meeting, if the transmission rate in the community continues to decrease.

“As of this point, we haven’t discussed it and it’s not on the agenda,” Grijalva said on Monday. “I’m not opposed to talking about it. We just have to make sure that we are in low to moderate transmission.”

There are important factors to consider despite the CDC’s new recommendations, she said, such as the efficacy of the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Other factors to consider include how to continue to protect vulnerable members of a community or school, and deciding if waiting for higher vaccination rates might be wise, said Dr. Joe Gerald, a researcher with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.