Pima County Supervisor-Elect Adelita Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

Pima County Supervisor-Elect Adelita Grijalva is in isolation in Tucson following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, her office said on Saturday.

Grijalva, who also serves as a member of the TUSD school board, is asymptomatic and unsure how she was infected. The positive test came from routine coronavirus testing.

“This highlights the extreme and widespread nature of this virus and reinforces the efforts and sacrifices that we must all make to limit the spread,” Grijalva’s office said.

The positive test comes months after her father, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Tucson, tested positive in early August. He also experienced no symptoms and self-isolated after being exposed during a government hearing.

Last month, Adelita won the District 5 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, a position previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elías.

Raúl secured his 10th congressional term representing Congressional District 3, which includes the western part of Tucson and extends to the U.S.-Mexico and Arizona-California borders.

