Pima County to fund upfront costs of transporting asylum seekers to shelter

Christy, the only supervisor opposing the motion, said transporting migrants shouldn’t be the county’s problem.

“The federal government should be the one driving this,” he said. “At very least, the NGOs and the social service entities, the faith-based community who are administering aid and shelter to the current asylum seekers, they should be the ones arranging the transportation, they should be the ones paying for the transportation.”

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva took the position that the county needs to intervene, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a situation that requires all of us to put political parties aside and understand that this is a health crisis,” she said. “We potentially can help mitigate by transporting people, by making sure we get them the services that they need.”

For now, the board has addressed the issue of transportation, but will likely revisit reimbursement for housing costs in the future.

Huckelberry said Border Patrol is warning of a “surge” of asylum seekers in the near future.