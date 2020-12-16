Pima County's health director tests positive for COVID-19

Pima County’s public-health director Dr. Theresa Cullen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday due to an apparent virus outbreak among Health Department employees.

A total of 11 department employees at the headquarters building on East Ajo Way have tested positive for the virus in the past week. Anyone who had close contact with the positive employees were advised to isolate for 10 days and get tested. All employees of the building are being offered testing and will be moved to alternative work locations or will work from home while the affected floors are sanitized.

“This just goes to prove that when there is substantial community spread of the virus like we’re experiencing now throughout the county, the virus can get into your homes and places of work any number of ways no matter how vigilant you are being with your precautions,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer. “We require mask-wearing at the Health Department and staying home when sick. However, when people can spread the virus before they show symptoms or when completely asymptomatic, outbreaks can happen anywhere.”

Cullen’s sickness is mild so far, Garcia said at a press conference Wednesday: a hoarse voice and coldlike symptoms.

The headquarters building was also the site of a protest last week, where a group of about 40 people gathered to voice their discontent with the county’s COVID-19 requirement. Some members of this group, most of whom were not wearing masks, entered the lobby of the building and had close interaction with security workers and other staffers.