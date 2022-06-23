Pima County's test-to-treat program underway for COVID sufferers

The Pima County Health Department began a free COVID-19 test-to-treat program at its East Clinic on Thursday so those eligible can get antiviral medication quickly.

The clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The service is offered through a county partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. People who test positive will be evaluated by a clinic provider to see if they qualify for antivirals. Those who do will immediately receive a prescription for antiviral pills against COVID-19. There is no cost, and no insurance is required.

Anyone who has already tested positive, either from an at-home test or a testing site, can walk in for an evaluation and treatment. Residents can also call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility. The phone number will be staffed during clinic hours.

Both oral medications available by prescription — Paxlovid and Lagevrio — are effective against COVID-19 when started within five days of symptoms beginning. Some county health care providers are already offering test-to-treat for their patients.

The new county program has been set up to "ensure that those who don’t have easy access to care, or can’t see their usual health care provider, can get the timely treatment they need after a COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to everybody with the help of FEMA, which previously has been a great partner with COVID-19 vaccination and testing in our community.”

People may be eligible if:

They are age 12 or older.

Weigh at least 88 pounds.

Have mild to moderate symptoms.

Have a high risk of severe illness.

This partnership with FEMA is expected to last about a month, with a potential extension based on community need.

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing. For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

