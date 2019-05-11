Public comment on border fence projects

The public has until July 5 to comment on the border fence projects in Arizona.

"CBP is seeking input regarding the proposed project’s potential impacts to the environment, culture, and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts, and quality of life. Comments on the project will be considered as a part of CBP’s project planning process," the agency said in a May 7 news release.

Comments can be sent to commentsenv@cbp.dhs.gov. Comments should reference “Pima and Cochise Counties Border Infrastructure Projects” in the subject line of the email.

Send comments by mail to: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, D.C. 20229-1100.