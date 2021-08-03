Police officer who ended deadly Tucson shooting spree cleared

The gun Scarlett used in the attack was involved in a private-party undocumented sale several years ago, Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South said federal agents have learned. It's unknown who bought the gun from the registered owner, or how it got to Scarlett, a convicted felon.

"Therein lies one of the problems: We don't know where guns are in the community," South said.

Gun violence is a public-health epidemic and an issue that needs to be dealt with on a communitywide basis, but it's important people understand that mental illness is not the cause of gun violence, said Sierra Tucson's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jasleen Chhatwal.

Individual, family and societal risk factors all come into play when it comes to gun violence, and ensuring people are uplifted is of vital importance in its prevention, Chhatwal said.

With more than 15,000 domestic violence-related 911 calls in Pima County each year, domestic violence has also established itself as a public-health issue, and the time has come for the community to pause and consider its shortcomings when it comes to addressing domestic violence, said Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, CEO of Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse.