Political Notebook: Early vote totals surpass 2016 as turnout nears 60%

He called the complaint an effort by Branch to “smear” Sloan days before the election and said the campaign has been working with the clean elections commission to settle the issue and has set aside some funds at the agency’s request.

Branch has declined to comment beyond his formal complaint.

In his complaint, Branch alleges that in November Sloan prompted Branch to hire his wife’s public-affairs company, Sloan Lyons Public Affairs, at $4,000 per month.

In May, Branch alleges, Sloan also prompted The Power of Fives to advance his campaign $23,000 to help fend off legal challenges to his nominating signatures.

Based on Sloan’s campaign-finance filings, Branch calculated that with his company’s total invoice Sloan’s primary election expenditures were $152,468, while his primary campaign income was $130,412, so he overspent on the primary by at least $23,056.

If the clean elections commission finds a candidate has violated clean-elections laws, the commission may decertify a candidate, deny or suspend campaign funding, order repayment of funds, or impose a penalty of up to $5,000 for a participating candidate for statewide office.

Despite low turnout so far in Pima County, young voters in Arizona set response records