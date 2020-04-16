Political Notebook: McSally, Ducey thank Trump for ventilators; PACs flood Senate race

Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. Martha McSally want to be sure voters know who deserves thanks, praise and credit for sending Arizona 100 ventilators: Donald Trump.

In online and in-person statements, the GOP senator and governor have praised the president for doling out ventilators to the state. They also, of course, credited each other, and themselves.

In a written statement issued Saturday, Ducey said:

“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership and responsiveness during this pandemic. As Arizona prepares for an anticipated peak of COVID-19 cases, these ventilators will add to our surge capacity and help us prepare in our tribal communities and elsewhere. President Trump and I spoke about this Wednesday night. I’m grateful that he was able to deliver on this request immediately. That’s urgent action and real leadership.”

McSally said via Twitter: “Huge news for Arizona! I spoke with @realDonaldTrump on Wednesday afternoon to request additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile. Today, POTUS delivers with 100 ventilators headed to AZ. Thank you to President Trump and @VP for hearing our call.”

Was it good news for Arizona? Sure. But the state had originally asked for 5,000 ventilators. Then the state winnowed that request down to 500, before ending up with 100.

More to the point is a criticism that became widespread last week: Trump appeared to be using ventilators and other medical equipment as a sort of political patronage, specifically as a boost for troubled Republican candidates.