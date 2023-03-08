A bobcat used a doggy door to get into a house in San Manuel this week, injuring the home’s pet pooch named Squeakers, before taking its bed.

On Monday, the homeowner found the bobcat lounging on Squeaker's bed after returning from work, but the dog was no where to be found, said Mark Hart, the spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

On Tuesday, Squeakers returned to the house seriously injured from the bobcat's attack.

Squeakers was then taken to the Veterinary Specialty Center of Tucson and will need surgery.

The bobcat fled before a Game and Fish officer arrived.

It is believed the bobcat entered the house through an unlocked doggy door.

Hart said he believes that Squeakers was so traumatized from the attack that it fled out the doggy door, staying away until it felt it was safe to come home.

Game and Fish received many questions and concerns from people on social media following their initial tweet about the bobcat intruder, who can be seen in a photo lounging on Squeakers' bed.

Due to public interest, Squeakers now has its own Instagram account to provide updates.

A Go Fund me page has also been set up to help with medical expenses.

According to the AZGFD, food, water in pools and shelter such as rooftops, attics and patios can attract bobcats. While watching a bobcat share your yard is encouraged, the AZGFD advises community members to keep the wildlife wild.

To discourage a bobcat, the AZGFD advises people to scare them off by using loud noises or spraying them with a garden hose. If the animal is confined, they say to open the gate and have all people leave the area, allowing it to leave on its own.

In the rare instance that a bobcat bites someone or seems hyperactive, contact the county animal control office, avoid the area and stay indoors, and fight back if it has attacked, the AZGFD said.

The department also advises that the public doesn't handle entrapped/hurt wildlife. Instead, they can call the AZGFD office at 623-236-7201.

