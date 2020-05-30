Pottery shards unearthed downtown hint at distant presidio trading partners

Thiel said records of the expedition show the group marched eastward from Tucson before turning north.

Ten days into the journey, they battled Apache warriors. After about a month, they reached the Zuni villages in northwestern New Mexico. They were back in Tucson by the end of May, possibly with some souvenirs in hand.

Historical trash with stories to tell

Thiel said it’s likely that the soldiers bartered with the Zunis for pottery, maybe as gifts for family members back at the presidio.

Mills said most of the shards she examined appeared to come from small serving vessels similar in size to a typical cereal bowl.

“They would have been nice to have around your house to serve things in, or you might put it in your kitchen as a reminder of your travels,” she said.

The fact that they ended up broken in a trash pile suggests they were put to everyday use.

“They weren’t just put up on a shelf,” Mills said.

That’s the great thing about sifting through historical garbage, she said. “It tells you the truth about what people were doing.”