Prop. 411 will generate $740M to fix Tucson's roads if passed by voters in May

Although the new initiative is virtually identical to Prop. 101 in many ways, there are some significant differences between the two measures. For example, Prop. 411 could be approved for a 10-year window or double the life span of the 2017 sales tax.

But the biggest change is where those funds are going: More than half of the Prop. 101 money was used to cover vehicle, equipment and facility costs for public safety offices like the Tucson Police and Fire departments. That’s all been completely cut from the upcoming Prop. 411 measure.

City officials vowed to use at least $18 million in general fund money during each of the next five years to make up for excluding those offices — which also includes the 911 call center — from receiving the new sales tax revenue. That's still 40% less money than public safety has been receiving under Prop. 101, however.

TPD Chief Chad Kasmar said he supports Prop. 411 despite being cut out of the initiative, calling city street repair a "critical community need." Similar sentiments were also expressed by fire department officials.