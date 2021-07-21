Public has no right to know jurors' names, Arizona court rules

Beyond that, Morgan said none of the objections and concerns trump the First Amendment right of the public to the information. He vowed to take the issue to the Arizona Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he said has never ruled on the issue.

The ruling stems from two criminal cases in Cochise County where judges denied access to the names of the jurors sitting on the cases.

Staring acknowledged there are court rulings dealing with the right of the public to information about what is going on during a trial.

"These cases, however, focused on public access to courtroom proceedings, not the disclosure of certain confidential information held by the court itself,'' he wrote.

Juror names and other biographical information are not evidence that would be presented or part of the public proceeding, he said.

"Rather, it is information held by the government, which ordinarily possesses a broad spectrum of confidential information not made available to those observing court proceedings,'' Staring said. That, he said, puts it outside the scope of the First Amendment right of access.