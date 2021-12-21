Pygmy owl in Tucson area may get federal protection once again

"Any time there is an issue that could make it harder to build, increase the cost of housing and set back our economy — such as an endangered or threatened species listing — we take it seriously. At this point, however, we have just begun to learn of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services decision on the pygmy owl and are evaluating whether, and to what extent, we will engage," said Godlewski.

When the owl was delisted in 2006, the wildlife service concluded the loss of the bird's small Arizona population would not significantly affect the survival of its entire subspecies. The cactus ferruginous pygmy owl is one of four subspecies of the more common ferruginous pygmy owl.

However, in 2017 a federal judge threw out that decision in response to a lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife. The judge ruled that the service incorrectly interpreted Endangered Species Act language authorizing listing of a species that's endangered or threatened in either “all or a significant portion of its range.”

In 2019, the environmentalists and the wildlife service settled the lawsuit by agreeing that the service would make a new determination by this year.