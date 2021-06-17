Rain chances fade as more record heat takes hold in Tucson

Some tantalizing chances of rain early in the week have since evaporated, but Tucson could start to see a little monsoon action next week.

First, though, we have to get through another hot, dry weekend, as spring officially turns to summer on Sunday.

As recently as Wednesday, the National Weather Service was predicting a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in Tucson on Friday and beyond. That forecast changed after "some drier air kind of made its way into Southeastern Arizona," said Glenn Lader, meteorologist for the service in Tucson.

Forecasters now believe Tuesday, June 22, is the soonest we might see some rain, so this will have to suffice for good news: After Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop below 110 for the first time in days.

Thursday, June 17, marked the sixth straight day Tucson set a record high for the date. It was also the sixth day in a row of temperatures of 110 or higher, which tied a record set in 1994. That record is almost certain to be broken on Friday, when forecasters expect a high of 113.

If the temperature hits 112 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday as predicted, the new record for consecutive days at or above 110 will be stretched to nine.