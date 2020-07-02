Rare watering hole near border wall southwest of Tucson is drying up

A rare watering hole is starting to dry up in the desert southwest of Tucson, raising concerns about the impact of nearby border wall construction on the aquifer.

Where ducks once paddled and dipped their beaks into the cool, turquoise waters of the pond at Quitobaquito Springs, large mud flats covered much of the north side of the pond on Tuesday. A few months ago, several feet of water covered the base of reeds that line the north end of the pond. Now some reeds stand on blocks of dirt surrounded by cracked mud or inches of water.

Environmental advocates worry the drop in water levels at the pond is the result of contractors building a 30-foot tall border wall nearby, which involves pulling water from the aquifer and operating heavy machinery that could worsen cracks in the pond's clay liner.

Experts caution the cause of the drop likely is more complicated. They didn't rule out the impact of wall construction, but they also pointed to a decades-long drop in water flow from the springs to the pond, farmers in nearby Sonoyta, Mexico pulling water from the aquifer for their crops, and hot summer weather.