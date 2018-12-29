Raymond M. Turner:

Born: Feb. 25, 1927, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Education: B.S. in botany, University of Utah, 1948. PhD. in botany and soils, Washington State College, 1954.

Marriage: to the former Jeanne Brunner in 1949.

Career:

Private researcher and author, since 1989.

Botanist, U.S. Geological Survey, 1962 to 1989.

Adjunct and emeritus professor, University of Arizona Geosciences Department, 1977 until his death.

Assistant professor, Botany Department, UA, 1956-1962.

Instructor and assistant professor, Agronomy and Range Management Department, UA, 1954-56.

Board member of the Malpais Borderlands Group and the Animas Foundation.

Survivors: Sisters Sally Turner Blumberg and Cynthia Turner Miller; sons Justin and Martin Turner, daughter Teresa Hadley and four grandchildren.

Services: Will be held in the spring, "when the blue palo verdes bloom," his family says; details to be announced.