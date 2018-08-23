A big money push by the Republican Party and tweets from the president helped the GOP hold onto a U.S. House seat in Arizona they would have never considered endangered any other year. Despite the win, Tuesday's special election in Arizona's 8th Congressional District was much closer than expected and is a warning to Republicans that their tough year isn't getting any easier. Former state Sen. Debbie Lesko only won by about 5 points in a district President Donald Trump won by 21 points.