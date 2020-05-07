Regents approve UA plan to keep tuition at current rate for incoming students

Incoming University of Arizona students won’t see base tuition increases in the fall after plans were approved by the Arizona Board of Regents Thursday afternoon.

The university’s Guaranteed Tuition Plan sets the same rates for four years for undergraduates, the UA said. Mandatory fees for incoming graduate students will remain the same.

“This is a bold step and I appreciate the university presidents doing so in the face of anticipated lost revenue, in the face of the increased expenses that all have seen this spring,” said Board Chair Larry Penley.

For new non-resident undergraduate students at the main campus, they’ll be paying at least $35,326 in base tuition. This will be guaranteed for their four years in college. Non-resident graduate students will pay $32,065. During the board’s virtual meeting, members did approve some increases to campus programs as well as for housing and meal plans.

Tuition and fees

Those attending the UA’s Colleges of Medicine in Tucson and Phoenix will see resident tuition increased 3% for first-year students from $32,602 to $33,580. Those incoming from out-of-state and continuing medical students will not see increases.