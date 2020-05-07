You are the owner of this article.
Regents approve UA plan to keep tuition at current rate for incoming students

The University of Arizona says fee increases are due to increasing minimum wages.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Incoming University of Arizona students won’t see base tuition increases in the fall after plans were approved by the Arizona Board of Regents Thursday afternoon.

The university’s Guaranteed Tuition Plan sets the same rates for four years for undergraduates, the UA said. Mandatory fees for incoming graduate students will remain the same.

“This is a bold step and I appreciate the university presidents doing so in the face of anticipated lost revenue, in the face of the increased expenses that all have seen this spring,” said Board Chair Larry Penley.

For new non-resident undergraduate students at the main campus, they’ll be paying at least $35,326 in base tuition. This will be guaranteed for their four years in college. Non-resident graduate students will pay $32,065. During the board’s virtual meeting, members did approve some increases to campus programs as well as for housing and meal plans.

Tuition and fees

Those attending the UA’s Colleges of Medicine in Tucson and Phoenix will see resident tuition increased 3% for first-year students from $32,602 to $33,580. Those incoming from out-of-state and continuing medical students will not see increases.

The board also approved the UA’s tuition rates for the inaugural year for the College of Veterinary Medicine starting at $45,000 for in-state and $69,000 for out-of-state students.

The program breaks down to $15,000 per semester and $23,333 for non-residents per semester; there will be three semesters per year based on a year-round program.

UA is keeping the same rates at it Global Campuses, which range from $4,500 to $6,250 per semester. It’s also expanding programing to 22 undergraduate and four graduate programs.

Other fees such as the ASUA/Wildcat Events Board Fee help provide social and educational events.

The fee increase is refundable to students upon request.

Housing and Meal Plans

For housing, undergraduate student housing will increase by an average of 3%.

There will be no increases to graduate student housing. There’s 24 undergraduate dorms on campus and rates are now between $6,417 to $8,877 depending on which dorm a student resides in.

Also, $53 per bed is being added to the undergraduate rent to fund the Residence Hall Association, according to the plan.

The UA says the increases are due to increasing minimum wages and are needed to increase 565 student employees’ wages and starting wages for more than 100 custodians at the UA.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

