Rescue mission's development director's kindness, empathy to homeless gets her belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kim Ward-Morelos
Nominated by: Victor Hightower
Why: For her work with Gospel Rescue Mission. The Gospel Rescue Mission is a place where love and grace abound, and since I’ve known Kim (eight years), no one in my professional life more closely exemplifies those qualities, Hightower wrote in his nomination letter. “She treats everyone with kindness, care and love,” Hightower wrote. “She knows that we all deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.” Even when addressing the most recalcitrant of homeless shelter guests, Kim maintains a graceful, respectful and loving approach, he wrote. As director of development, Kim often encounters those who are hurting, those in need and those who are angry. I have witnessed these encounters in person and online, and I have never seen anyone who wasn’t better for the experience. “Kim is a role model for kindness and love, and inspires me to not only be a better and kinder person, but to carry that kindness forward with at least one small intentional act every day, to help make the world a better place,” Hightower wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
