8 Rincon High grads earn scholarships
The Rincon Ranger Foundation awarded eight scholarships totaling $9,000 to Rincon High School students who graduated last May.
The recipients — Cristobal Reyes Cuevas, Lela Garcia, Jessica Piper Trujillo, Grecia Cubillas, Anahi Covarrubias, Madeline Henderson, Natalie Pena and Alize Sapien — each received scholarships that ranged from $1,000 to $1,500, according to a news release. The students were selected because of their academic achievements, community service and extracurricular activities.
Six of the graduates are going to attend the University of Arizona, one will attend Arizona State University and one is going to Northern Arizona University.
7 JTED students take home top prizes
Pima County Joint Technical Education District students won six gold medals and one silver medal at national career and technical student organization events over the summer.
Students Jose Lopez and Jed Ricks, who attend a 3-D animation and game design program, won top prizes competing against 35 teams in Louisville, Kentucky. They both earned full Sullivan University Scholarships, along with prizes that included digital software and Kindle Fire HD tablets.
Marianna Rodriquez won first place at a conference in Anaheim, California, for her work advocating for hearing-impaired students to have access to more educational opportunities. Christina Robles won a gold medal for her presentation on the danger of prenatal drug exposure and the importance of proper prenatal care. Elizabeth Acker and Grace Ryan won first place prizes as well for their work on “Career Investigation.”
Student Lauren Church won a silver medal for her work at the JTED-operated Little Lions Preschool, where she researched how to spread kindness at school, home and throughout the community.
Ben’s Bells kick off Kind Campus program
Ben’s Bells is hosting The Wisdom of Kindness to kick off their Kind Campus activities for the 2019-20 school year at Catalyst Arts & Creative Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road, on Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Representatives will discuss evidence-based strategies with administrators, staff, teachers and students for building more enthusiastic, engaged and kind campuses. Schools that participate in Ben’s Bells Kind Campus Program receive free access to ideas and materials that are easy to incorporate into the classroom and adaptable for all ages.
The event will include drinks and snacks and is free with registration at bensbells.org/kindness-conference