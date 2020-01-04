Rising rents driving out families, affecting classrooms in Tucson

She thought if moving into another apartment was still on the table, the managers would tell her that. She wanted to speak with them but said her work schedule is hectic and when she gets home, the office workers are already gone for the night.

A Star reporter spoke with about a dozen residents in the complex. All were planning on moving out because of the increase in rent. A number have children at the neighborhood schools and just hope they won’t be asked to move until the end of the school year.

There were previously a number of residents at the complex on Section 8 vouchers to help them afford housing. But Wildcat Group is not accepting the vouchers and most of those families have already moved out.

Lopez said Wildcat Group provided these residents with a list of Section 8 housing in the area. None of the four places on the list had any units available and one did not accept Section 8 at all.

“Everyone in the apartment has to leave,” Lopez said. “No one can actually afford the increased rates since the transformation.”

children’s studies are disrupted

Moreland’s nephew, 11-year-old Jaden, said he had two friends he knew from the apartment complex and Sewell Elementary who already had to leave.